HTTPie—aitch-tee-tee-pie—is a command line HTTP client with an intuitive UI, JSON support, syntax highlighting, wget-like downloads, plugins, and more.

Demonstration of HTTPie use

The same command side-by-side with cURL
Comparison of the same request sent with HTTPie and cURL.

HTTPie consists of a single http command designed for painless debugging and interaction with HTTP servers, RESTful APIs, and web services, which it accomplishes by:

  • Sensible defaults
  • Expressive and intuitive command syntax
  • Colorized and formatted terminal output
  • Built-in JSON support
  • Persistent sessions
  • Forms and file uploads
  • HTTPS, proxies, and authentication support
  • Support for arbitrary request data and headers
  • Wget-like downloads
  • Extensions
  • Linux, macOS, and Windows support
  • And more…

Installation

HTTPie can be installed on any operating system.

$ <tool> brew apt-get pip port yum more… install httpie

Getting started

Custom HTTP method, HTTP headers and JSON data:

$ http PUT example.org X-API-Token:123 name=John

Submitting forms:

$ http -f POST example.org hello=World

See the request that is being sent using one of the output options:

$ http -v example.org

Use Github API to post a comment on an issue with authentication:

$ http -a USERNAME POST https://api.github.com/repos/jakubroztocil/httpie/issues/83/comments body='HTTPie is awesome! :heart:'

Upload a file using redirected input:

$ http example.org < file.json

Download a file and save it via redirected output:

$ http example.org/file > file

Download a file wget style:

$ http --download example.org/file

Use named sessions to make certain aspects or the communication persistent between requests to the same host:

$ http --session=logged-in -a username:password httpbin.org/get API-Key:123
$ http --session=logged-in httpbin.org/headers

Set a custom Host header to work around missing DNS records:

$ http localhost:8000 Host:example.com

Testimonials

