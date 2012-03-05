Custom HTTP method, HTTP headers and JSON data:

$ http PUT example.org X-API-Token:123 name = John

Submitting forms:

$ http -f POST example.org hello = World

See the request that is being sent using one of the output options:

$ http -v example.org

Use Github API to post a comment on an issue with authentication:

$ http -a USERNAME POST https://api.github.com/repos/jakubroztocil/httpie/issues/83/comments body = 'HTTPie is awesome! :heart:'

Upload a file using redirected input:

$ http example.org < file.json

Download a file and save it via redirected output:

$ http example.org/file > file

Download a file wget style:

$ http --download example.org/file

Use named sessions to make certain aspects or the communication persistent between requests to the same host:

$ http --session = logged-in -a username:password httpbin.org/get API-Key:123 $ http --session = logged-in httpbin.org/headers

Set a custom Host header to work around missing DNS records: