Custom HTTP method, HTTP headers and JSON data:
$ http PUT example.org X-API-Token:123 name=John
Submitting forms:
$ http -f POST example.org hello=World
See the request that is being sent using one of the output options:
$ http -v example.org
Use Github API to post a comment on an
issue
with authentication:
$ http -a USERNAME POST https://api.github.com/repos/jakubroztocil/httpie/issues/83/comments body='HTTPie is awesome! :heart:'
Upload a file using redirected input:
$ http example.org < file.json
Download a file and save it via redirected output:
$ http example.org/file > file
Download a file
wget style:
$ http --download example.org/file
Use named sessions to make certain aspects or the communication persistent
between requests to the same host:
$ http --session=logged-in -a username:password httpbin.org/get API-Key:123
$ http --session=logged-in httpbin.org/headers
Set a custom
Host header to work around missing DNS records:
$ http localhost:8000 Host:example.com